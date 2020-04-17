Left Menu
Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 17-04-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 03:41 IST
The filming for Wentworth Season 8 was suspended last month amid the Covid-19 pandemic across the world. Image Credit: Facebook / Wentworth

Wentworth Season 8 is undoubtedly a highly anticipated Australian television series fans have been waiting for long. Since the announcement on eight season was announced, fans have turned highly demanding on its plot. Continue reading the texts below to get the latest updates.

A series' spokesperson said in a conversation with TV Tonight discussing Wentworth Season 8 said, "The health, safety and well-being of our cast, crew and all involved in the production is our priority."

"Production is planned to resume in late April and we remain on track to premiere season 8 in June only on Foxtel," the unnamed person added.

The filming for Wentworth Season 8 was suspended last month amid the Covid-19 pandemic across the world. The mid-season break will be extended, with the first ten episodes airing this year in June and the remaining ten episodes airing in 2021.

Let us notify you that Wentworth Season 9 will mark an end to the Australian television drama programme. Earlier, the series creators declared that the show would continue until 2021. The series will end by airing total number of 100 episodes.

Here's the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 episode 1 title 'Resurrection' and its synopsis, based on IM – The prison starts to rebuild after the siege but many of the prisoners and officers struggle to cope with memories. The General Manager deals with Will's mismanagement of the siege.

Why the viewers should not miss a single episode of Wentworth Season 8? Here're some interesting facts that will compel the viewers to stick to it. The imminent season will consist of some new faces. Some of them are Jane Hall, Kate Box, Zoe Terakes and Vivienne Awosoga. Jane Hall Jane Hall, Kate Box, Zoe Terakes and Vivienne Awosoga.

Jane Hall will be seen as the General Manager Ann Reynolds. Kate Box will be playing the role of Lou Kelly. Zoe Terakes will play the role of Rebel Keane aka Reb, the series' first transgender male character. Reb's struggle as a male inmate in a female prison becomes a major storyline. Vivienne Awosoga will be playing the role of Judy Briant in Season 8.

Fucking Adelaide actress Pamela Rabe will be returning as The Freak in Season 8. With The Freak's (confirmed) returning, many fans may be wondering how a dead person can be resurrected in a normal drama series.

Don't miss the airing of Wentworth Season 8 in June 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian television series.

