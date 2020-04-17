Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller join Disney Plus' 'Rogue One' spin-off

Actors Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller have joined Diego Luna in the "Rogue One" spin-off series to be launched on Disney Plus. The "Star Wars" series is based on Luna's "Rogue One" character Rebel agent Cassian Andor. According to Variety, both Soller and Skarsgard are still in final negotiations for their roles.

Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote "Rogue One", is penning the pilot for the series and will also direct multiple episodes. Stephen Schiff is attached as the showrunner and will work alongside Gilroy.

The untitled show, described as "spy thriller", focuses on Andor's life prior to the events of "Rogue One" in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire.

