Bhushan Kumar to turn 'Aashiqui' and 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin' into franchise

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:02 IST
Bhushan Kumar to turn ‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin’ into franchise

T-Series head and producer Bhushan Kumar on Friday said he plans to turn ‘90s blockbuster romantic-musical hits "Aashiqui" and "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin" into franchise. Bhushan said his aim is to take his father Gulshan Kumar’s legacy forward, who had then presented both the films, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. “'Aashiqui' and 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' are great franchises to take forward. Both films were big hits back in the day. I definitely want to make these beautiful films into franchises in future," Bhushan said in a statement.

T-Series collaborated with Bhatt to launch "Aashiqui" franchise in 2013 with director Mohit Suri. Titled "Aashiqui 2", and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the film received overwhelming response from the audience for its storyline and music. Kumar said with the two franchises he wants to bring back musical love stories.

