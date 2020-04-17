Halle Berry says being single is 'so great': 'I think I might stay like this'

American actor Halle Berry recently revealed that she plans to remain single as she loves being that way. According to People magazine, the 53-year-old actor Berry, who was married to actor Olivier Martinez until their 2016 divorce, spoke to Lena Waithe over Instagram Live and discussed her relationship plans.

The Oscar-winning actor is a mother to two: 12-year-old Nahla, who she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry, and 6-year-old Maceo, who she shares with Martinez. Berry told Waithe, "I've learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo's dad I've been pretty alone by myself going on three years now. Decidedly so, for sure."

Berry continued, "I have decided to take time. I'm very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I'm going to slow my roll, I'm going to take a minute and I'm going to spent time with me." She added, "And it's been so great that I think I might stay like this!"

Waithe asked the 'Kidnap' actor if she knew she'd take a long period of time to be on her own, to which she said, "I knew I was going to take at least a year, one full year." The 'Catwoman' actor said with a laugh. "One year led to two years and two years is now leading to three years. But I'm fine because I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what's right for me because I've taken this time to think about what's important to me."

Berry said that she no longer feels the need for a relationship so she doesn't feel the need to rush or accept something that's not totally right for her. The 'X-Men' star also had a piece of advice for Waithe and those who were watching.

Berry said, "You know what I think the gift is, and this is something that comes with age, the gift of your own company. And you can start it by maybe taking a short trip, a weekend trip and seeing how that feels." She added, "I promise you, you will start to enjoy that time and being with yourself and your company being the most important company."

The actor has been married three times: to Martinez from 2013 to 2016, to Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005 and to David Justice from 1993 to 1997. (ANI)

