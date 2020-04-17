Kim Kardashian compliments Beyonce for her appearance on 'Disney Family Singalong'

American media personality, Kim Kardashian has paid Beyonce the ultimate compliment with an adoring tweet about her appearance on the 'Disney Family Singalong' special that aired on Thursday, April 16. "Beyoncé sounds so beautiful #disneysingalong," Kim posted on her Twitter account.

Beyoncé sounds so beautiful #disneysingalong ✨✨✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2020

Fans went wild on social media after Beyonce's surprise appearance on the 'Disney Family Singalong' special, where she performed the iconic Pinocchio song 'When You Wish Upon A Star'.

The former Destiny's Child star looked absolutely gorgeous as she performed right in her own home, styling her curly hair into a chic half ponytail and accessorizing with a cool pair of earrings.

Rumors of a dispute between Kim Kardashianand and Beyonce have existed for years, particularly after their husbands Kanye West and Jay-Z had a public falling out.

Also, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has recently revealed that she has gone days without showering or brushing her hair while juggling her businesses and parenting her children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"There are so many days I don't even brush my hair or get to shower, as it's a different type of task when you're now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out," the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star explained.

