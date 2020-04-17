Sonam Kapoor posts throwback picture, says she misses her girlies

Going down the memory lane, actor Sonam Kapoor on Friday was seen revisiting the photographs from her wedding function. Giving all her fans the perfect 'Veere Di Wedding' frame, the actor also posted a picture of her girl gang from her wedding functions.

The picture featured Sonam, her sister, and fashion designer Rhea Kapoor, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and other friends and relatives of the actor. Dressed head to toe in heavy jewels and trendy ethnic wear, the entire girl gang was high on fashion.

Expressing that she misses her group in the caption, the 'Neerja' actor wrote, "Miss my girlies." The 'Delhi 6' actor is currently staying indoors at her south Delhi based house. (ANI)

