BTS's RM says BTS is already preparing for their next album, get more details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:29 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (btsnamjoon)

BTS's RM, also known as Kim Nam-Joon, a member of the popular South Korean boy band has revealed that the group is already preparing for their next album.

On April 17, RM held a live stream on the group's official 'BANGTANTV' YouTube channel to catch fans up with what the members have been doing. RM, "I turned this on because we wanted to try something new," and added, "It's not that this content has a specific name to it. With our concerts being postponed or canceled and the situation extending over a long period of time, we came to the conclusion to try something new."

"It's nothing much, we just wanted to share what we've been doing to feel more connected and that we're doing a lot of things together. From now on, we plan to share our lives with you about once a week, "he added.

Most notably, RM talked about BTS's plans for their next comeback. He said, "I'm sure many of you have guessed by now, but we're going to be releasing another album. We've begun preparing for it. We're going to be sharing that preparation process with you. No details have been decided as of now, we've only just started talking about it. That we're going to be creating something new. We're going to work hard to do that."

Recently, BTS's music video, 'Boy With Luv' featuring Halsey becomes their second music video to reach the 750 million view milestone. It is the fastest Korean boy group music video to reach 750 million views.

BTS released 'Boy With Luv' on April 12, 2019, as the title track to their mini-album 'Map of the Soul: Persona.' On April 15, the music video for the track surpassed 750 million views, taking only a year and three days to hit the milestone.

