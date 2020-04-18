Hema Malini condemns attacks on 'corona warriors'

Veteran actor Hema Malini on Saturday condemned the attack on doctors and medical practitioners and urged the administration to take strict action against the attackers. The 71-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video where she said, "Friends, even after the second lockdown such actions? Just two days back, some people attacked the ambulance and they pelted stones and spat on them. Shame on such people who have lost humanity."

The 'Sholay' star spoke of the doctors and medical practitioners and said, "Corona warriors are helping us in such difficult circumstances. The people attacking the doctors, police officials and media professionals should be taught a lesson." Malini further said, "Remember, if corona warriors exist, life exists. She then requested the administration to take strict action against the attackers.

With the country battling COVID-19, many cases of doctors and other medical practitioners being attacked by angry kin of patients have come to the fore from different parts of the country. Three people, including a doctor and pharmacist, suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr SP Garg.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aid that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for the act.(ANI)

