COVID-19: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to donate to PM-CARES, Maha CM relief funds and NGOs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 13:08 IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday announced his support to various relief funds and a host of NGOs to help those affected by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.  The producer will be donating to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund through his banner Dharma Productions. The production house will also be helping out not-for-profits such as Give India Fundraisers, GOONJ, Zomato Feeding India, International Association for Human Values (IAHV) and Producers Guild of India.

"Over the past month India has stood united in this decision to stay home and stay safe until we overcome this pandemic. But there is so much more to do in order to win the fight against this dreaded disease," the production house said in a statement. "With the lockdown being extended, it's only going to get harder on everyone, especially those workers and technicians who rely on daily wages for their livelihood. They are in a situation in which they don't have clarity on where their next meal is coming from...and that can be scary.... very scary," it added.

The company said that it is the moral responsibility of every individual to help those affected by the lockdown. "They are in this situation through no fault of their own, and we believe it's our moral responsibility to help them as much as we possibly can that is why the entire Dharma family has come together to extend our support to the various causes initiated by the government and host of NGOs to help those affected by this lockdown. "There is still a lot to be done, and this is our contribution to the cause. Let us all unite and fight COVID together," the statement added.  According to the health ministry, death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 480 in country; cases climb to 14,378.

