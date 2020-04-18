Karan Johar, Dharma Productions extend support to COVID-19 relief initiatives
Filmmaker Karan Johar and Dharma Productions on Saturday lent a helping hand and extended their support to the various initiatives to support the fight against coronavirus pandemic.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 13:19 IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar and Dharma Productions on Saturday lent a helping hand and extended their support to the various initiatives to support the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a statement that read, "Over the past month India has stood united in this decision to stay home and safe until we overcome this pandemic. But there is so much more to do in order to win the fight against this dreaded disease."
Johar further talked about the daily wage workers and technicians and said, "With the lockdown being extended, it's only going to get harder on everyone, especially those workers and technicians who rely on daily wages for their livelihood. They are in a situation in which they don't have clarity on where their next meal is coming from... and that can be scary...very scary." "They are in this situation through no fault of their own, and we believe it's our moral responsibility to help them as much as we possibly can," he added.
The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director then announced that the entire Dharma family has come together to extend their support to the various initiatives by the government and a host of NGOs to help those affected by this lockdown. "There is still a lot to be done, and this is our contribution to the cause. Let us all unite and fight COVID together," Johar added.
The Dharma family has extended their support to PM-CARES, Give INDIA, I Fundraisers, Zomato India, Maharashtra Chief Minister' relief fund, GOONJ, International Association for Human Values, and the Producers Guild of India. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dharma Productions
- India
- Dharma
- COVID
- Maharashtra
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
ALSO READ
Yoga to benefit people during lockdown, says Indian-American cardiologist
Qatar Airways to add more cargo flights to India
Massive challenges remain for migrant workers in India due to COVID-19 lockdown
ADB expects India's economic growth to slow down to 4 pc in FY21.
COVID-19 jeopardizes global growth and India’s GDP recovery: ADB