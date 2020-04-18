Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spotlight on rumours with Sushant don't bother me: Rhea Chakraborty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 14:10 IST
Spotlight on rumours with Sushant don't bother me: Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is unfazed by the rumours of her relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput as she believes being talked about their personal lives is an extension of working in the showbiz. There have been reports that the duo is dating but actors haven’t confirmed their relationship.

"Sushant is a fear friend. It (spotlight) doesn't bother me. We are people who are in the limelight. If we want people to watch your films, they will also want to talk about our personal lives. It's the most common psychology to discuss other people. So I don't get bothered by it," Rhea told PTI. The actor, who started off as a VJ on MTV, made her Bollywood debut with "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" in 2013 and went on to feature in films like "Sonali Cable", "Jalebi". She will be next seen in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Chehre". "My journey has been beautiful, more than what I could ask for. Of course there have been ups and downs but I've been fortunate and grateful for this journey. It has taught me a lot, I've grown, become a better actor and a human being. "When I was in MTV, I wasn't really looking out to do films. I never even knew I would end up becoming an actor. It was coincidental for me. Once I did it, I realised it's what I really want to do. Like every other actor, I would want to prove my merit," she said. Rhea's latest project is director Sonam Nair's short film "Boom Boom", which recently premiered on Zee5. The actor said she is open to work in any medium as long as the content excites her.

"I do actively look out for any kind of work, whether it's long form, short or web. I just look out for interesting characters. It doesn't matter where it is. “I do believe that maybe digital will pick up more than anything else. Now there will be a lot more people on it post quarantine because we have ended up using it a lot more." PTI JUR SHD SHD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Envoy says over 2,200 stranded French citizens evacuated from India post lockdown

Over 2,200 French citizens who were stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown have been evacuated till now, Frances ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said on Saturday, while appreciating the excellent cooperation of central and loc...

Screening of entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening: Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab

The screening of the entire Lovely Professional University campus shall be completed by today evening, said KBS Sidhu, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab on Saturday. Thereafter, Administration shall be focusing on the PG accommodations around th...

Thomas Rhett, daughters perform song from 'Frozen' for 'Disney Singalong Special'

American singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett Atkins, along with his daughters made a special appearance on The Disney Family Singalong. According to People magazine, the 30-year-old singers daughters, 4-and-a-half-year-old Willa Gray, and 2-and-...

Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248

Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the worlds fourth most populous country to 6,248.Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 53...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020