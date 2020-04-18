Spotlight on rumours with Sushant don't bother me: Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is unfazed by the rumours of her relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput as she believes being talked about their personal lives is an extension of working in the showbiz. There have been reports that the duo is dating but actors haven’t confirmed their relationship.

"Sushant is a fear friend. It (spotlight) doesn't bother me. We are people who are in the limelight. If we want people to watch your films, they will also want to talk about our personal lives. It's the most common psychology to discuss other people. So I don't get bothered by it," Rhea told PTI. The actor, who started off as a VJ on MTV, made her Bollywood debut with "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" in 2013 and went on to feature in films like "Sonali Cable", "Jalebi". She will be next seen in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Chehre". "My journey has been beautiful, more than what I could ask for. Of course there have been ups and downs but I've been fortunate and grateful for this journey. It has taught me a lot, I've grown, become a better actor and a human being. "When I was in MTV, I wasn't really looking out to do films. I never even knew I would end up becoming an actor. It was coincidental for me. Once I did it, I realised it's what I really want to do. Like every other actor, I would want to prove my merit," she said. Rhea's latest project is director Sonam Nair's short film "Boom Boom", which recently premiered on Zee5. The actor said she is open to work in any medium as long as the content excites her.

"I do actively look out for any kind of work, whether it's long form, short or web. I just look out for interesting characters. It doesn't matter where it is. “I do believe that maybe digital will pick up more than anything else. Now there will be a lot more people on it post quarantine because we have ended up using it a lot more." PTI JUR SHD SHD.

