Jason Momoa talks about his Han Solo-like 'Dune' character

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:37 IST
Jason Momoa (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa says his character in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming "Dune" adaptation has certain traits similar to Han Solo from "Star Wars" franchise. The 40-year-old actor plays the role of Duncan Idaho in the film, based on Frank Herbert's classic novel of the same name. During his virtual appearance on "The Ellen Show", Momoa said he never imagined that he would get a chance to star alongside the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, and Javier Bardem.

"I've never been part of something so big... I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who's kind of a master swordsman who's made the right-hand man to Duke Leto, who is Oscar Isaac. He's the first person to be sent out to land on Dune, and that's when I meet the character that Javier Bardem plays," Momoa said. "I can't believe I had a scene with Javier Bardem! It's him and Timothee Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stellan Skarsgard… It's a pretty massive film and I get to be this little he's kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group. He's kind of the rogue warrior who protects Timothee Chalamet and he serves Oscar Isaac," he added.

Set in the distant future, "Dune" follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis, which is the only known location of the galaxy's most vital and a mind-altering mineral called "spice". After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man's relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign.

The film will release worldwide on December 18.

