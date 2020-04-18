Left Menu
Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun share thoughts on their roles in The King: Eternal Monarch

Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun share thoughts on their roles in The King: Eternal Monarch
At a press conference of The King: Eternal Monarch via a livestream broadcast just a day before its premiere, Lee Min-ho clarified why he opted to star in the drama. Image Credit: Facebook / The King: The Eternal Monarch K-drama

Lee Min-ho and his much-awaited series, The King: Eternal Monarch are currently creating headlines. The South Korean television series finally premiered on April 17 keeping its vow mainly during the peak time when the world is battling against Covid-19 pandemic.

Lee Min-ho has made his comeback via The King: Eternal Monarch after around two years of break. The young actor was last seen in the television series titled 'DMZ, The Wild' in 2017. Before that television series, he was also seen in 'Bounty Hunters' movie and web series '7 First Kisses' in 2016.

The King: Eternal Monarch premiered on Friday, April 17 on SBS TV. He plays the role of Lee Gon in the movie. Other main actors are Kim Go-eun and Woo Do-hwan, who play the role of Jung Tae-eul / Luna and Jo Eun-seob / Jo Young respectively.

Other supporting actors are Kim Kyung-nam, Jung Eun-chae, Lee Jung-jin, Kim Young-ok, Jeon Bae-soo, Seo Jeong-yeon, Park Won-sang and Kim Yong-ji. They are playing the roles of Kang Shin-jae, Goo Seo-ryung, Lee Rim, Noh Ok-nam, Jung Do-in, Song Jung-hye, Park Moon-sik and Myeong Na-ri / Myeong Seung-ah respectively.

At a press conference of The King: Eternal Monarch via a livestream broadcast just a day before its premiere, the 32-year-old handsome actor, Lee Min-ho clarified why he opted to star in the drama. "The name [of the writer] Kim Eun Sook has weight and influence. I chose to star in this based on my trust and faith [in her]," he said.

"I'm cautious about dividing types, but I looked for books by mathematicians and lectures by physicists. People who lean towards natural sciences like clear answers and tend to be serious, and they take some time to solve for answers. They are the type of people who may seem frustrating, but they are sincere about every word they say," Lee Min-ho added at The King: Eternal Monarch's press conference via livestream broadcast.

On the other hand, Kim Go-eun talked about her role via livestream saying, "I challenged myself to a double role with this drama. In Korea, I play Jung Tae Eul, a violent crimes detective, and in the Korean Empire, I play a criminal named Luna. The phrase, 'I don't know how to explain it,' describes Jung Tae Eul perfectly. She is a person who takes action using her intuition, rather than solving things in her head."

