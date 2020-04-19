Left Menu
Salman Khan's coronavirus-themed song 'Pyaar Karona' to be out tomorrow!

Megastar Salman Khan on Sunday announced that he is releasing a coronavirus-themed song 'Pyaar Karona.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 13:03 IST
Salman Khan's coronavirus-themed song 'Pyaar Karona' to be out tomorrow!
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Salman Khan on Sunday announced that he is releasing a coronavirus-themed song 'Pyaar Karona.' The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and share a teaser of the song.

In the teaser, Khan is seen greeting everyone with the gestures of namaskar firstly and then with a salaam. As the teaser starts, music plays in the background with Salman singing "Pyaar Karona, Etihaad karona ( spread love, stay united)"

"So I'm posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It's ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow," Khan tweeted. The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and lyrics have been penned by Salman and Hussain Dalal.

The coronavirus themed song will be released on the superstar's YouTube Channel tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

