Russell Crowe shares throwback picture from 'A Beautiful Mind' sets

Hollywood veteran Russell Crowe took a trip down the memory lane on Saturday (local time) and shared a throwback picture from the sets of his film -- 'A Beautiful Mind.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:55 IST
The throwback picture shared by Hollywood actor Russell Crowe (Image courtesy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood veteran Russell Crowe took a trip down the memory lane on Saturday (local time) and shared a throwback picture from the sets of his film -- 'A Beautiful Mind.' The 56-year-old shared the picture of the year, 2001, on Twitter.

The actor is seen sitting along with actor Jennifer Connelly, also his co-star in 2001 released American biographical drama film. The duo have shared screen space in multiple films.

Addressing the 49-year-old star, Crowe tweeted: "Love this gal. Been married to her twice. Awesome actress. I think we bring out the best in each other. This from the set of A Beautiful Mind. Somewhere in New Jersey, 2001." Directed by Ron Howard, the movie is about an antisocial but genius mathematician, John Nash who agrees to do some secret work in cryptography following which his life becomes a total nightmare. But his love for numbers is quite evident in the film. (ANI)

