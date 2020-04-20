Left Menu
Farah Khan's daughter Anya raises Rs 1 lakh for COVID-19 relief with her sketches

Film director Farah Khan on Monday announced that her daughter Anya raised Rs one lakh for COVID-19 relief buy auctioning her sketches.

20-04-2020
Film director Farah Khan's daughter Anya sketching (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Film director Farah Khan on Monday announced that her daughter Anya raised Rs one lakh for COVID-19 relief buy auctioning her sketches. Khan posted a video of her little munchkin drawing a sketch of an adorable dog.

"1 LAKH RS raised by Anya!! Everyday b4 school n after.. n all weekends, she s diligently sketching for donations!" she wrote along with the video. "A BIGGG thank you to all who have donated. All monies are being used to feed strays n to send food packages to the slums!" she added.

The money raised by auctioning the sketches will be used to deliver food packages to the needy and to feed the stray animals as coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown continues to remain in place. Anya has been raising money through her sketches ever since the lockdown was implemented. (ANI)

