Eva Mendes says she won’t share photos of kids until they are old enough to give ‘consent’

Actor Eva Mendes says she doesn’t like to share photographs of her family – partner Ryan Gosling, and two daughters. The 46-year-old actor said she always been clear about where to draw the line when it comes her personal life. “During these times, I'm so confused about what to post so I'm going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don't post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go...," Mendes wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a painting. "One of my favorite pieces of art from one of my favorite artist Rene Magritte. I've always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. Sending lots of love out there.” Commenting on her post, one of her fan asked why she never posts about her immediate family.

In response to which Mendes said her daughters Esmeralda, five and Amada, three, are too young to understand social media and she doesn't want to put their pictures online without their permission. “Hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. “And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent,” she said.

