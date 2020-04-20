Rapper Offset's great uncle dies due to coronavirus

American rapper Offset has announced that his great uncle has died of the complications due to coronavirus. The 28-year-old rapper shared the news on social media and asked his fans to pray for his family during such a difficult time

"S*** this corona s*** done killed my great uncle. Rip uncle Jerry damn man. Pray for my family," he wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday. The death toll in the US, the worst-hit country by far, has reached over 40,000 with more than 750,000 confirmed infections.

