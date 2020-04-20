Part of my heart always: Kajol extends birthday wishes to daughter Nysa

Left Menu
Actor Kajol on Monday extended birthday wishes to daughter Nysa with an adorable video clip.

A still from the video shared by actor Kajol with daughter Nysa (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kajol on Monday extended birthday wishes to daughter Nysa with an adorable video clip. To make her daughter's day special, the 45-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram and wrote:" Almost an adult. All of 17 and part of my heart always."

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world!#allgrownup #lovemybabygurl," she added. The adorable slideshow video features many throwback pictures of the mother-daughter duo.

The video begins with a picture of Kajol holding a young Nysa. Meanwhile, actor Ajay Devgn too had shared a lovely post on Twitter wishing his daughter.

The 'Singham' actor posted a picture with her and wished her 'happiness today and forever'. The photo shows the 51-year-old actor taking the selfie while dressed in a blue T-shirt.

Clad in a white top and red skirt, Nysa is seen in all smiles as she poses for the selfie. (ANI)

