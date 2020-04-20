BTS's 'BANG BANG CON' online concert weekend draws over 50 million views worldwide. After canceling dates for their 'BTS Map of the Soul Tour' due to the coronavirus pandemic, the South Korean boy band has announced that it is hosting a free online concert series to entertain fans all around the world during this quarantine period.

Starting at noon KST each day on April 18 and 19, BTS streamed several of their concerts, fan meetings, and more on their YouTube channel via an online concert event titled 'BANG BANG CON'. Altogether, the event lasted about 24 hours and recorded 50.59 million views.

The virtual event called 'BANG BANG CON' is a two-day marathon of some of the K-pop sensation's previous concerts, which will all stream on BTS' BANGTANTV YouTube channel for free beginning Friday, April 17th, at 11 p.m. ET and will continue at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 18th.

'BANG BANG CON' is BTS' latest effort to connect with its fans amid the ongoing global health crisis. At the end of last March, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took part in James Corden's Homefest special, which also featured Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Dua Lipa, and other artists.

