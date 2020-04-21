Hilary Duff has weekly meetings for 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

Actor Hilary Duff says she is still having weekly meetings with the team about the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot set at Disney Plus. The new series, which was announced in last August during the company's D23 Expo, was put on hiatus after showrunner Terri Minsky left the project over creative differences with the streamer.

The studio reportedly wanted a family-friendly programme, which Duff and creator Terri Minsky disagreed with. The star said there were plans for "a lot of" familiar faces to come back, but she was unsure whether Lalaine (Miranda Sanchez) and Yani Gellman (who played Paolo Valisari) would star in the reboot.

Gellman's Paolo betrayed Lizzie when he tried to set her up to embarrass his fellow pop star, Isabella Parigi, a role also played by Duff in "The Lizzie McGuire Movie". "I'm still talking to (the team) weekly, I don't know. They were shooting and then everything was put on hold. And we're just kind of figuring out if we can make this happen.

"But there were plans for a lot of people to be in the show. So, I already know some of those things but I don't know about Paolo. I think she (Lizzie)'d probably be pretty mad to see him," Duff told Cosmopolitan magazine. In February, the actor urged Disney Plus to consider moving the revival series to Hulu, days after production on the show was put on hold.

