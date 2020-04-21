Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hilary Duff has weekly meetings for 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-04-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 09:34 IST
Hilary Duff has weekly meetings for 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

Actor Hilary Duff says she is still having weekly meetings with the team about the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot set at Disney Plus. The new series, which was announced in last August during the company's D23 Expo, was put on hiatus after showrunner Terri Minsky left the project over creative differences with the streamer.

The studio reportedly wanted a family-friendly programme, which Duff and creator Terri Minsky disagreed with. The star said there were plans for "a lot of" familiar faces to come back, but she was unsure whether Lalaine (Miranda Sanchez) and Yani Gellman (who played Paolo Valisari) would star in the reboot.

Gellman's Paolo betrayed Lizzie when he tried to set her up to embarrass his fellow pop star, Isabella Parigi, a role also played by Duff in "The Lizzie McGuire Movie". "I'm still talking to (the team) weekly, I don't know. They were shooting and then everything was put on hold. And we're just kind of figuring out if we can make this happen.

"But there were plans for a lot of people to be in the show. So, I already know some of those things but I don't know about Paolo. I think she (Lizzie)'d probably be pretty mad to see him," Duff told Cosmopolitan magazine. In February, the actor urged Disney Plus to consider moving the revival series to Hulu, days after production on the show was put on hold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Scottish First Minister wary of football behind closed doors

Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon believes a return of football even behind closed doors risks boosting the spread of coronavirus as fans could congregate to watch games. Matches across Britain have been suspended indefinitely becaus...

Jessica Chastain watched ending of 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' 3 times

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain says she was so moved while watching the film Portrait of a Lady on Fire that she sobbed through the last 15 minutes of the film. The 2019 French historical drama is written and directed by Celine Sciamma, an...

Guidelines issued for handling of waste generated during COVID-19 patient's treatment

Using double layered bags, mandatory labelling and colour coded bins for the management of waste generated during the diagnostics and treatment of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients are part of the guidelines issued by the Central Po...

UEFA look for light at end of tunnel in bid to resume European football season

As European countries take steps towards easing lockdown measures imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA will meet with the continents football clubs and associations this week to try to mark out a pathway towards resuming the season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020