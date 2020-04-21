Netflix acquires Melissa McCarthy-starrer 'The Starling'

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-04-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 11:27 IST
Actor Melissa McCarthy's next, Ted Melfi-directed "The Starling" has been picked up by Netflix. The streamer has reportedly paid a whopping USD 20 million for the film, which reunites the actor and the director after their 2014 film "St. Vincent", reported Deadline.

Matt Harris has penned the script of the dramedy and it will also feature Chris O'Dowd, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Laura Harrier, Loretta Devine and Kevin Kline. The story follows a married couple, Jack and Lilly, who suffers a hardship. Jack heads off to deal with grief while Lilly remains in the "real" world, dealing with her own guilt and a crippling internal struggle to live with a dark secret. "As if Lilly’s troubles weren’t bad enough, a starling bird that has nested in her backyard begins to harass and attack her. This starling comes to represent all of Lilly’s problems, and she becomes comically obsessed with killing it. "Lilly eventually finds guidance from Larry, a quirky psychologist-turned veterinarian with a troubled past of his own. The two form a unique and unlikely friendship as both help the other to explore, acknowledge and confront their problems," the official logline of the movie read.

Melfi's wife, actor Kimberly Quinn, also stars in the movie. The couple have produced the project along with Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker..

