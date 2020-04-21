Dwayne Johnson collaborate with Issa Rae, Dany Garcia for backyard wrestling series

WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson is teaming up with Issa Rae and Dany Garcia for a series about backyard wrestling. The half-hour HBO series is created by Mohamad El Masri, reported Variety.

Johnson and Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions and Rae’s and Issa Rae Productions are backing the project, which is currently titled “TRE CNT”. The series centres around working-class family, neighbours, and friends in Houston’s Third Ward (The Tre) who come together, pooling their talents, resources, savvy, and dreams, to build a unique hip-hop centric backyard-wrestling empire from nothing.

El Masri is also serving as executive producer along with Johnson, Garcia and Rae..

