CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:36 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@CRAVITYstarship)

South Korean boy band, CRAVITY's Jungmo, Seongmin, Hyeongjun, Serim, and Minhee appeared on MBC FM4U's "Kim Shin Young's Hope Song at Noon" where they talked about their role models and labelmate seniors.

During the show when Serim was asked that which celebrity he would like to meet, Serim chooses BTS as the celebrities he would most like to meet and he explained, "I really want to meet BTS's V. I think expressions and gestures are so important on stage and he is so good at them. He's my role model, I've learned a lot from watching him."

Serim added, "I would choose MONSTA X's Joohoney. He gifted us with such a great song and he is such a great rapper that I would want to eat with him."

Another member of CRAVITY, Hyeongjun chose Jeong Sewoon and said, "We once lived in dorms together, but we never shared a meal, so I would like to go eat something delicious with him."

CRAVITY is currently promoting their debut title track 'Break All the Rules'.

CRAVITY made its debut under Starship Entertainment, which is home to other artists like K.Will, Soyou, MONSTA X, and WJSN.

