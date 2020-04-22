Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long gap made me miss acting, but helped choose projects wisely: Karan Tacker

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:34 IST
Long gap made me miss acting, but helped choose projects wisely: Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker returned to acting after almost seven years with "Special Ops" and he says the hiatus not only made him miss performing on screen, but also helped him look for better prospects. Karan starred on the popular TV show "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai" till 2013, post which he did guest appearances on several series and featured on various reality shows. The actor is currently seen on Neeraj Pandey's spy thriller "Special Ops". "The gap wasn't tough as I was not away from the industry, it was just that I was not doing a daily soap. But I have missed acting. This break only gave me time to clear my head.

"To focus on new aspects, take up new things, read up projects and choose wisely. After carefully considering all of this, I took up 'Special Ops' as my web space debut and fortunately it planned out well," the actor told PTI. Karan, 33, said he is overwhelmed with the response coming his way for the Hotstar Specials and had no apprehensions venturing into the digital space after a successful TV run.

"OTT is the new generation's hotspot. Many youngsters these days are only into watching web series and the format which it follows is very good. With TV what happens is that the shows you get you a huge fan following because your character stays with them for months or years and they see you daily on the small screen. "But with web shows, in just 10 episodes your character leaves a lasting impact. This always thrilled me and that's why I was excited to venture into the OTT space." Though the release of the show came almost on the heels of the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor said his professional meetings regarding future projects were still on.

"The lockdown has given me a lot of time to think about the future and also to catch up with some hobbies. Professionally, the talks haven't been impacted so much because most things have gone virtual. But it has given me ample time to read a few scripts and choose my next project," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Guards say launched first military satellite into orbit

Irans Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday it had successfully launched the countrys first military satellite into orbit, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States over Tehrans nuclear and missile programmes. U.S. offi...

Netflix gets over 15 million new subscribers in Q1 due to coronavirus lockdown

As the lockdown prompted by the spread of novel coronavirus has increased the online content consumption, Netflix reported an increase of 15.8 million subscribers in its first quarter. According to The Verge, the increase in the number of ...

Delhi govt warns liquor vends, clubs, hotels against selling liquor during lockdown

The Delhi government has warned hotels, clubs, restaurants and liquor vends against selling liquor during the ongoing lockdown in the national capital. The move comes after the Excise Department noticed that some establishments are smugglin...

Sony working on film based on 'One Punch Man' manga series

Sony Pictures is developing a live-action movie based on popular Japanese manga series One-Punch Man. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has roped in Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, the scribes of Jumanji The Next Level and V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020