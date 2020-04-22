Warner Bros to release 'Scoob!' straight to on-demand in May

Warner Bros Studio is sending its upcoming animated film "Scoob!" straight to premium on-demand as opposed to waiting for a theatrical release once the coronavirus threat subsides. Based on Hanna-Barbera Productions 'Scooby-Doo' franchise, the movie is a reboot, which voice stars Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron among others. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio on Tuesday announced that "Scoob!" will be available both to rent and to buy in the home on May 15 for USD 19.99 and USD 24.99, respectively. The rental period is 48 hours.

Warner Bros chairman-CEO Ann Sarnoff said while the team wanted to go ahead with the release in theatres on May 15, these unprecedented times call for creative thinking and adaptability in content distribution. "We know fans are eager to see 'Scoob!' and we're delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they're home together," Sarnoff said.

However, she didn't mention any plans for the film coming on their streaming service HBO Max, set to be launched on May 27..

