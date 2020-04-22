Chris Pine in negotiations to star in 'The Saint' reboot

Actor Chris Pine is in talks to feature in the reboot of 1997 action feature "The Saint". The original film, which was adapted from Leslie Charteris' 1920s novel series of the same name, featured actor Val Kilmer as Simon Templar aka The Saint, a Robin Hood-esque criminal and thief for hire.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Rocketman" director Dexter Fletcher will helm the new film for Paramount Pictures. Fletcher will direct from a script from Seth Grahame-Smith of "The Lego Batman Movie" and "Dark Shadows" fame.

Smith will also produce the project with Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Brad Krevoy and Robert Evans, who will be credited posthumously. Pine has been associated with Paramount since the actor starred in three "Star Trek" films.

He will next be seen reprising his role of Captain Steve Trevor in "Wonder Woman 1984", which is slated to be released on August 14..

