Left Menu
Development News Edition

John Boyega says 'The Rise of Skywalker' was not embarrassing

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:47 IST
John Boyega says 'The Rise of Skywalker' was not embarrassing

Actor John Boyega has defended his film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" , saying that it was far from being an "embarrassment". The JJ Abrams-directed film, which opened worldwide on December 20 last year, has been blasted by critics for its story and some of the plot twists.

The criticism was particularly directed at Abrams for trying to undo the creative decisions made by Rian Johnson in the franchise's previous entry, "The Last Jedi". Responding to a Twitter user who called the film an embarrassment, Boyega said though there were "some disappointments" with the movie, he had a "fulfilling" experience of working on it. "Embarrassing? LOL you wish. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but yet not that big of a deal. Everyone has moved on," the actor wrote. Recently, Boyega's co-star Daisy Ridley had said that it was upsetting to see the film getting criticised by people.

"It’s changed film by film honestly. Like, 98% it’s so amazing, this last film it was really tricky. January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we’d sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, ‘Where’s the love gone?'" Ridley had said in an interview with DragCast podcast..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

K'taka govt launches "Apthamitra" helpline and App to fight COVID-19

Aimed at empowering people in its fight against coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Wednesday launched Apthamitra helpline with an exclusive toll free number and a mobile app, aimed at providing required medical advice and guidance for...

Not good to pressurise Maha Guv on Thackeray's nomination: BJP

The BJP is not against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays nomination as an MLC, but he should have contested an election earlier to become a member of the Legislative Council, state unit party president Chandrakant Patil said on W...

SPECIAL REPORT-A night on the New York subway: Homeless find shelter underground during pandemic

The lights still scream for attention, but on this night Times Square has the feel of an abandoned Hollywood film set. Gone are the hordes of tourists shooting selfies with Elmo and Wonder Woman. Instead, a lone SUV glides by and a passenge...

Iran's Guards say launched first military satellite into orbit

Irans Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday it had successfully launched the countrys first military satellite into orbit, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States over Tehrans nuclear and missile programmes. U.S. offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020