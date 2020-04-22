John Boyega says 'The Rise of Skywalker' was not embarrassing

Actor John Boyega has defended his film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" , saying that it was far from being an "embarrassment". The JJ Abrams-directed film, which opened worldwide on December 20 last year, has been blasted by critics for its story and some of the plot twists.

The criticism was particularly directed at Abrams for trying to undo the creative decisions made by Rian Johnson in the franchise's previous entry, "The Last Jedi". Responding to a Twitter user who called the film an embarrassment, Boyega said though there were "some disappointments" with the movie, he had a "fulfilling" experience of working on it. "Embarrassing? LOL you wish. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but yet not that big of a deal. Everyone has moved on," the actor wrote. Recently, Boyega's co-star Daisy Ridley had said that it was upsetting to see the film getting criticised by people.

"It’s changed film by film honestly. Like, 98% it’s so amazing, this last film it was really tricky. January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we’d sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, ‘Where’s the love gone?'" Ridley had said in an interview with DragCast podcast..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.