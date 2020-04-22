Left Menu
Alia Bhatt appreciates nature's beauty by reciting poem on Earth Day

Appreciating the 'beauty of nature,' actor Alia Bhatt recited a poem on Wednesday to mark the golden jubilee of Earth Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:14 IST
Actor Alia Bhatt (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video singing a poem dedicated to mother Earth.

She said: "Hi guys, today is Earth Day and I was doing some writing and I dedicated writing a little poem, expressing the way I feel today and kind of every day." The 'Raazi' actor started reciting, "Today and every day, I'm grateful. For the sunrise and sunset. For the forests full of trees. The animals, the birds. The lakes, rivers and seas. I'm grateful for all we've built, Our bridges and our streets. I'm grateful for the love that binds us and the wind that sometimes knocks us off our feet.

"In these uncertain times, I'm grateful for those who put themselves in danger for us. Our saviours, the world's warriors! Today and everyday, promise to care for our planet and all it has to offer. I promise to value our home by doing better I choose to celebrate earth day Today and every single day!" The 'Highway' star captioned the post as, "Today and Everyday. My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day[?] #EarthDayEveryDay."

Celebrity followers including Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza left their lovable comments on the post. Meanwhile, scores of leading ladies of the Bollywood industry took to social media to mark the golden jubilee of Earth Day.

Veteran actor Hema Malini tweeted: "Today is Earth Day. With the Coronavirus raging everywhere, time for us to reflect on how we have ravaged Mother Earth, stripping her of trees & vegetation & destroying the ozone layer." Kajol tweeted: "The earth does not belong to man. Man belongs to the earth. If that has not been proved categorically to us at this time I don't think it ever will be. Happy #EarthDay2020 to all the remaining species."

Others including Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, and Bhumi Pednekar also took a moment to appreciate nature and thank mother Earth in different ways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

