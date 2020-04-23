Left Menu
Laura Dern joins other celebs to narrate 'sleep story'

23-04-2020
Laura Dern joins other celebs to narrate 'sleep story'

Hollywood star Laura Dern is doing her bit to help people in the times of coronavirus. The "Big Little Lies" star has teamed up with mindfulness app Calm to narrate a “sleep story", which helps people in quality sleep in stressful times.

“The Ocean Moon,” the story read by Dern, was written by Chris Advansun and takes listeners to the countryside with soothing sounds like cresting waves and campfires, reported Variety. “Quality sleep is so important to overall health and wellness, and during this stressful time, there are so many options to help people de-stress — from supplements, to meditation, to listening to a calming bedtime story,” the Oscar winner said in a statement.

Dern is the latest star to contribute to Calm, which already had narrators in Matthew McConaughey and Leona Lewis..

