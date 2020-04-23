Left Menu
Aaron Carter, Melanie Martin pregnant with first child

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 09:48 IST
Aaron Carter (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Rapper Aaron Carter has revealed that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Melanie Martin. The announcement comes weeks after Martin was arrested in March over a domestic dispute with Carter.

The musician said both he and Martin were excited about this new chapter in their life. "We both were trying for it. I'm just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad.

"I'm focused, my music career has been doing really well and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn't necessarily just music. Family is most important to me," Carter told People magazine. The rapper also shared that the charges against Martin have been dropped and they were back together.

"We just realized that we love each other," he added. Carter, the brother of Backstreet Boys band member Nick Carter, made his relationship with Martin Instagram official in January.

