Deepika Padukone's talk session on mental health with WHO put on hold

Days after announcing her collaboration with WHO for a talk session on the issue of prioritisation of mental health during coronavirus pandemic, actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday night said that the talk has been put on hold currently.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 11:20 IST
Actor Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Days after announcing her collaboration with WHO for a talk session on the issue of prioritisation of mental health during coronavirus pandemic, actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday night said that the talk has been put on hold currently. The actor took to Instagram and revealed about the delay of the talk session that was scheduled to take place through Instagram Live on April 23.

"I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation 'Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond' between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, scheduled for 23rd Apri1,2020 has been put on hold until further notice," Padukone said. She further ended the note by highlighting the importance of mental health and asked all her fans to prioritise their mental health during the ongoing testing times of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic;one that I hope we prioritize and nurture through these unusual times and beyond. Much Love, Deepika," the founder of the 'Live Laugh Love' foundation ended. The 34-year-old actor had earlier on Sunday announced her team up with Dr Tedros, director-general of World Health Organization (WHO) for an Instagram live to discuss the importance of mental health during the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this year, the actor was also awarded the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for spreading awareness about the importance of mental health. Padukone started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in June 2015.

Through the program, the actor launched nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns. The foundation raises awareness about mental health disorders and organises training sessions, research and lecture series that feature some of the most known thinkers and achievers. (ANI)

