Whitney Houston biopic announced by Clive Davis, singer's estate

A biopic on music legend Whitney Houston is being made for the big-screen. According to Deadline, Grammy-winning producer Clive Davis, the singer's estate and Primary Wave will produce the film, titled "I Wanna Dance With Somebody".

Anthony McCarten, the Oscar-nominated scribe of "The Two Popes", "Darkest Hour", "Bohemian Rhapsody" , and "The Theory Of Everything", will pen the script for the project. He will also produce the movie. The film will track her story from her musical beginnings through her tragic death. The makers have described it as a "joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time".

The movie will benefit from the use of Houston’s many hit songs. The producers are in negotiations with filmmaker Stella Meghie to direct the film. She is best known for making Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield-starrer "The Photograph".

"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" will be produced by Pat Houston on behalf of the Houston Estate, Davis, Larry Mestel on behalf of Primary Wave Music, Denis O’Sullivan, and McCarten through his Muse of Fire Productions banner. PTI RB RB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.