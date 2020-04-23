Left Menu
Release of Michael B Jordan-starrer 'Without Remorse' postponed to October

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:27 IST
Release of Michael B Jordan-starrer 'Without Remorse' postponed to October
Michael B Jordan (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Spy thriller "Without Remorse", featuring Michael B Jordan, has been delayed by two weeks and Paramount Pictures will now release the film on October 2. The movie was earlier scheduled to arrive in the theatres on September 18.

According to Variety, the studio took the decision after Sony's move to vacate the date for the release of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and shift the Tom Hardy-Woody Harrelson-starrer sequel to June 2021. "Without Remorse" is a new film series based on author Tom Clancy's character John Clark.

Jordan is taking on the part of John Terrence Kelly aka Clark, who is Clancy's second most famous character after Jack Ryan. First published in 1993, "Without Remorse" is an origin story about John Kelly, a Navy SEAL who avenges his wife's murder only to find himself inside a larger conspiracy.

Stefano Sollima is directing the film, which also stars Brett Gelman, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, among others. Paramount also announced that it was postponing the release of its fourth "Jackass" film. The movie, which was originally set to release on March 5, 2021, will now hit the screens on July 2, 2021.

The studio has shifted many titles such as "A Quiet Place Part II" and "Top Gun: Maverick" due to the coronavirus pandemic-led shutdown.

