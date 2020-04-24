Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza to star in FX's animated comedy pilot 'Little Demon'

FX Network has given a go-ahead to animated comedy pilot "Little Demons", starring veteran actor Danny DeVito and "Parks and Recreation" alum Aubrey Plaza. The pilot will be executive produced by Dan Harmon, the creator of popular animated series "Rick & Morty", reported Deadline.

DeVito's daughter Lucy will also feature in the pilot. The story is about a reluctant young woman (Plaza), who is impregnated by the Devil (DeVito). 13 years later, the mother and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

"Little Demon" has been created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla. The trio will also executive produce alongside Plaza, Danny, Lucy and her brother Jake DeVito, as well as Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley. The project hails from DeVito’s Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, ShadowMachine and FX Productions.

