Alex Rodriguez says wedding plans with Jennifer Lopez on pause due to coronavirus

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:29 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez were to marry this summer but their wedding is on hold due to the coronavirus situation. During an appearance on 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', the baseball star opened up about his quarantined life, their wedding and Lopez's 'One World: Together At Home' performance. Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged last March.

"We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid. Everything has been just on a pause," Rodriguez said, adding that they were simply seeing "where the world takes us." "We just want to make sure we think safety first to make sure all the little ones are all in a good place," he said. Rodriguez also spoke about the singer's powerful rendition of Barbra Streisand's "People" during the One World: Together at Home'. He said Streisand called Lopez after the performance. "I felt like Jennifer turned into her daughter Emmy as a 12-year-old. She was so excited. She got red in the cheeks," Rodriguez said.

