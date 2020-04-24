Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bollywood stars wish 'Ramzan Mubarak' to fans

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion of the onset of the holy month of Ramzan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:12 IST
Bollywood stars wish 'Ramzan Mubarak' to fans
Actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Amitabh Bachchan and Huma Qureshi (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion of the onset of the holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan is being observed in some parts of the country from today and from tomorrow in rest of the country as it depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter in the early hours of Friday and posted two pictures, one of them - a scene from his hit film 'Coolie.' "Ramadan Mubarak...peace and love on this auspicious occasion," he wrote in the caption.

Another star to wish her fans is actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The 'Delhi 6' actor took to Instagram to post a stunning picture of herself. "Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak," she wrote in the picture caption.

'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' actor Huma Qureshi also posted a picture of herself. "They are saying Saturday is the first Roza !! Ramadan is almost here !! Praying for everyone in these difficult times ... Shared compassion, service, and support for one another is the need of the hour. May god bless us all !" she wrote in the caption.

The actor then highlighted the importance of observing Ramzan this year with precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She also urged her fans to pray from homes and not crowd the mosques. "And a special dua for all those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic. Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home," she further wrote in the caption.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also took to Twitter and said, "#RamadanMubarak !! Love and peace always." (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's tour of England postpo )ned as ECB suspends all cricket till July 1

The Indian women teams tour of England starting June 25, has been postponed temporarily as ECB on Friday suspended all forms of professional cricket in the country until atleast July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian women were suppose...

Seven police personnel in Coimbatore, including four women,test positive for COVID-19: top police official.

Seven police personnel in Coimbatore, including four women,test positive for COVID-19 top police official....

Freezing of DA insensitive, inhumane; govt should shelve bullet train, Central Vista projects: Cong

Noting that it was insensitive and inhumane to freeze dearness allowance, the Congress on Friday said instead of hurting the middle-class employees and pensioners, the government should shelve bullet train and Central Vista redevelopment pr...

Congress attacks Modi govt on freezing of DA

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday hit out at the Centre after it announced freezing the hike in dearness allowance DA for the central government employees and dearness relief DR for the central government pensioners till Jul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020