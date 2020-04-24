Bollywood stars wish 'Ramzan Mubarak' to fans

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion of the onset of the holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan is being observed in some parts of the country from today and from tomorrow in rest of the country as it depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter in the early hours of Friday and posted two pictures, one of them - a scene from his hit film 'Coolie.' "Ramadan Mubarak...peace and love on this auspicious occasion," he wrote in the caption.

Another star to wish her fans is actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The 'Delhi 6' actor took to Instagram to post a stunning picture of herself. "Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak," she wrote in the picture caption.

'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' actor Huma Qureshi also posted a picture of herself. "They are saying Saturday is the first Roza !! Ramadan is almost here !! Praying for everyone in these difficult times ... Shared compassion, service, and support for one another is the need of the hour. May god bless us all !" she wrote in the caption.

The actor then highlighted the importance of observing Ramzan this year with precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She also urged her fans to pray from homes and not crowd the mosques. "And a special dua for all those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic. Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home," she further wrote in the caption.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also took to Twitter and said, "#RamadanMubarak !! Love and peace always." (ANI)