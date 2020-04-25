Left Menu
'Doctor Strange 2' to now release in March 2022

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-04-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 11:14 IST
Image Credit: Facebook / Benedict Cumberbatch

Disney and Marvel Studios have pushed back the release of Benedict Cumberbatch's much-awaited "Doctor Strange" sequel to March 2022. Titled "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", the Sam Raimi-directed movie will now bow out worldwide on March 25, 2022 instead of its earlier release date of November 5, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move came after Sony and Disney decided to release their joint production, the yet-untitled "Spider-Man 3", on November 5, 2021 date. The Tom Holland-starrer was earlier scheduled to come out in summer 2021. Meanwhile, Disney has decided to move up "Thor: Love and Thunder" by a week, from February 18, 2022 to February 11, 2022. The studio also removed two films -- an untitled live-action movie set for March 25, 2022, and an untitled 20th Century Fox film slated for April 8, 2022 -- from its calendar.

A new Disney live-action film will release on April 8, 2022, while an event movie has been listed for July 9, 2021..

