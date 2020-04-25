Left Menu
Can't wait to resume 'Nikamma' shoot once it's safe to get back to work: Shirley Setia

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 13:42 IST
Singer Shirley Setia says she is looking forward to restart the filming of her big screen debut "Nikamma" after India succeeds in its fight with coronavirus. The film industry came to a grinding halt after the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. "COVID-19 has really affected everyone, and once it is better things will slowly move back on track like it is meant to. We are yet to finish the shoot, and I can't wait to get back to the camera once work can officially and safely be resumed. For now, we must be at home, wait and pray for things to get better," Shirley told PTI. “Nikamma” is directed by Sabbir Khan and also stars Shilpa Shetty and "Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota" actor Abhimanyu Dassani. The action entertainer was scheduled to release on June 5.

Shirley said with everything coming to a standstill, she is trying to focus on making music. "We were shooting for 'Nikamma' when the lockdown began, and so it has affected me professionally. However, I am trying to make use of this time by doing things that otherwise maybe I would not have had the time to do. I am editing a video again, for my YouTube channel, and have been trying to see if we can work on some music remotely as well." While her big screen debut is likely to take time to come out, the social media star is happy that her foray into digital space with "Maska" on Netflix has been well received.

“I am glad that 'Maska' has been able to make people smile, especially during such a time. We had a great time shooting for it last year and it makes me really happy to see the kind of response it is getting," she added..

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

