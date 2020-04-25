'Doctor Strange 2' moves to March 2022, 'Spider-Man 3' delayed till November 2021

Disney and Marvel Studios have pushed back the release of Benedict Cumberbatch's much-awaited "Doctor Strange" sequel to March 2022. Titled "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", the Sam Raimi-directed movie will now bow out worldwide on March 25, 2022, instead of its earlier release date of November 5, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move came after Sony and Disney decided to release their joint production, the yet-untitled "Spider-Man 3", on November 5, 2021. The Tom Holland-starrer was earlier scheduled to come out on July 16, 2021. Disney has also decided to move up "Thor: Love and Thunder" by a week, from February 18, 2022, to February 11, 2022. The studio also removed two films an untitled live-action movie set for March 25, 2022, and an untitled 20th Century Fox film slated for April 8, 2022, from its calendar.

A new Disney live-action film will release on April 8, 2022, while an event movie has been listed for July 9, 2021. Meanwhile, Sony has also revamped its release calendar in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The studio has announced that the sequel to its 2018 animated hit "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" will now open on October 7, 2022, instead of April 8, 2022. The studio has also decided to advance the release of "Uncharted", starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The film, which was set to bow out in October 2021, will now take the previous release date of "Spider-Man 3" July 16, 2021.

Sony also delayed Kevin Hart's "Fatherhood" by six months from October 23, 2020, to April 2, 2021. Hart's another project with the studio "Man from Toronto", also featuring Woody Harrelson, has been pushed back by nearly a year, from November 20, 2020, to September 17, 2021. However, the banner has decided to advance the release of "Hotel Transylvania 4" by four months. The animated feature will now release on August 6, 2021.