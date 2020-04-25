Ed Harris says 'Westworld' S3 wasn't 'joyous' for him

Veteran actor Ed Harris says the third season of "Westworld" hasn't been a "joyous" one for him. The 69-year-old actor, who plays William aka Man In Black in the HBO sci-fi series, complained about the way his character has been dealt with in the latest season.

"I signed on to play the Man in Black. I didn't sign on to play the Man in White. So it wasn't the most joyous season for me, I gotta say," Harris told Vulture in an interview. "It's not so hard to embody, but it's hard to feel like something I'm really enjoying doing," he added.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the show is based on the 1973 Michael Crichton's movie of the same name. The sci-fi thriller features an ensemble cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Tessa Thompson and Luke Hemsworth.