The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, 3 renewed, series to return with Naofumi, Raphtalia

During the period of global lockdown, the anime lovers will be happy to know that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is renewed. The majority of people believe that the second season will be out in this year. Read further to know more in details.

The anime aficionados will be severely glad to learn that even The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 has also been renewed. The show creators already declared that the anime series would get a third season. The success of Season 1 has opened doors for multiple seasons and the series creators are all set to work on Season 2 and Season 3.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companion. They will also confront a new enemy in the second season. The new enemy is likely to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever confronted before.

The casting for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 has yet to be revealed. But we are sure that Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo will return with their respective roles in the second season. Apart from them, new faces will also be seen in interesting roles in the second season.

The plot for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. However, the story revolves around Naofumi and his goal to become the World Cardinal Hero. He has only one weapon that is the shield. This makes him unique in the show.

The second season is yet to get an official trailer yet. Once the production work gets completed, fans are highly expecting a trailer for it.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 doesn't have an official airing date. But it is expected to premiere anytime in 2020 or atleast 2021.

