Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, 3 renewed, series to return with Naofumi, Raphtalia

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:08 IST
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, 3 renewed, series to return with Naofumi, Raphtalia
The casting for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 has yet to be revealed. Image Credit: Facebook / The Rising of the Shield Hero

During the period of global lockdown, the anime lovers will be happy to know that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is renewed. The majority of people believe that the second season will be out in this year. Read further to know more in details.

The anime aficionados will be severely glad to learn that even The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 has also been renewed. The show creators already declared that the anime series would get a third season. The success of Season 1 has opened doors for multiple seasons and the series creators are all set to work on Season 2 and Season 3.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companion. They will also confront a new enemy in the second season. The new enemy is likely to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever confronted before.

The casting for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 has yet to be revealed. But we are sure that Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo will return with their respective roles in the second season. Apart from them, new faces will also be seen in interesting roles in the second season.

The plot for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. However, the story revolves around Naofumi and his goal to become the World Cardinal Hero. He has only one weapon that is the shield. This makes him unique in the show.

The second season is yet to get an official trailer yet. Once the production work gets completed, fans are highly expecting a trailer for it.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 doesn't have an official airing date. But it is expected to premiere anytime in 2020 or atleast 2021.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou's human side, his more screentime revealed

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

''83' not coming on OTT platform, makers aiming for theatrical release

Reliance Entertainment on Saturday dismissed reports of the digital premiere for its much-awaited film 83 and said the team is aiming for a theatrical release. The makers had on March 20 announced that the release of the Ranveer Singh-starr...

Include major centres in south for entrance exam of national tribal university: NSUI to HRD minister

The NSUI has urged Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to review the reported removal of entrance examination centres of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University from the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh ...

Report: Burrow already prepared to battle Dalton

Joe Burrow has been studying Cincinnatis offense for weeks and will be ready to challenge Andy Dalton for the Bengals starting quarterback job right away, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick for months,...

France's coronavirus death toll rises by 369 to 22,614

The death toll in France from the coronavirus has risen by 369 to stand at 22,614, the health ministry said on Saturday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020