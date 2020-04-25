Anil Kapoor advises to utilise quarantine time: 'Might never have this much time available to us ever again'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday shared his post-workout pictures and posted an inspirational message, saying 'we might never have this much time available to us ever again.' The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared his pictures showcasing his chiselled biceps while he sports his workout look with a black T-shirt and trousers. The 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' actor penned the note in the post accompanying the pictures.

He started as: "I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice. When it comes to bodybuilding, nothing is beyond us. At different ages, we can work differently to achieve great results. If you're asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years!" The 'Taal' actor then stressed upon the need to utilise the time: "Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do."

Kapoor advised people to invest their quarantine time in building physical strength at home. He said, "Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again. " The post received more than one lakh likes and the celebrity followers also left their comments over the inspirational post. Shilpa Shetty Kundra commented, "How inspiring @anilskapoor "with clapping emojis.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Sir kya kar rahe ho? Kitna embarrass karoge?" Farah Khan commented jokingly: "Want to do Dard -e-disco2 with u" and then wrote, papaji only u can do this!!! with a thumbs-up emoji. (ANI)