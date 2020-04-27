Fast & Furious 9: Cardi B, Anna Sawai’s roles revealed, Why franchise didn’t end after Paul Walker’s death

Fast & Furious 9 (aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9) already came close to its release in May this year. Almost everything was finalized and fans were quite excited for it. But the Covid-19 global pandemic situation has totally collapsed the entire entertainment industry.

In November 2019, we came to know that Fast & Furious 9 wrapped filming. The movie was slated to hit the big screens on May 20, 2020. The majority of the movie and television projects have either been halted or postponed with the sudden outbreak of coronavirus across the world.

Fast & Furious 9 has been deferred for a year. The new release date for F9 is April 2, 2021. The year 2021 will mark the 20th anniversary since the first movie was released in 2001. Thus, we can expect a kind of celebration in that honour.

Fast & Furious 9 will see the actors like Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw) and Charlize Theron (as Cipher).

Lucas Black reprises his role as Sean Boswell while Bow Wow and Jason Tobin reprise their roles as Twinkie and Earl Hu from Tokyo Drift, respectively. Cardi B portrays Leysa, a woman who shares a history with Dom. Anna Sawai portrays Elle while Michael Rooker was cast as Buddy. Additionally, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson recently revealed Paul Walker's family had already given 'blessing' for the franchise to move ahead after his sad demise in an accident in 2013. Many fans earlier questioned the reason for continuing Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner in the movie. Even many fans thought she should have ended the Fast & Furious earlier after his death.

"People will say Paul is not in it so why are you guys continuing? That's exactly why we're continuing cause we made the shift in my mind saying we have to do this for Paul. But the biggest decision came from us talking to Paul's family and them giving us their blessing. The last movie that Paul did was 7 and then to see Paul's father, mother and brothers at the premiere of Fast 8 it just sends the message that they're fully supporting us every step of the way," Gibson told Maxim.

Fast & Furious 9 gets a new release date April 2, 2021.

