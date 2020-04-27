Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fast & Furious 9: Cardi B, Anna Sawai’s roles revealed, Why franchise didn’t end after Paul Walker’s death

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:37 IST
Fast & Furious 9: Cardi B, Anna Sawai’s roles revealed, Why franchise didn’t end after Paul Walker’s death
Fast & Furious 9 has been deferred for a year. The new release date for F9 is April 2, 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 9 (aka Fast and Furious 9 or F9) already came close to its release in May this year. Almost everything was finalized and fans were quite excited for it. But the Covid-19 global pandemic situation has totally collapsed the entire entertainment industry.

In November 2019, we came to know that Fast & Furious 9 wrapped filming. The movie was slated to hit the big screens on May 20, 2020. The majority of the movie and television projects have either been halted or postponed with the sudden outbreak of coronavirus across the world.

Fast & Furious 9 has been deferred for a year. The new release date for F9 is April 2, 2021. The year 2021 will mark the 20th anniversary since the first movie was released in 2001. Thus, we can expect a kind of celebration in that honour.

Fast & Furious 9 will see the actors like Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce), John Cena (as Jakob Toretto), Jordana Brewster (as Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey), Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw) and Charlize Theron (as Cipher).

Lucas Black reprises his role as Sean Boswell while Bow Wow and Jason Tobin reprise their roles as Twinkie and Earl Hu from Tokyo Drift, respectively. Cardi B portrays Leysa, a woman who shares a history with Dom. Anna Sawai portrays Elle while Michael Rooker was cast as Buddy. Additionally, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson recently revealed Paul Walker's family had already given 'blessing' for the franchise to move ahead after his sad demise in an accident in 2013. Many fans earlier questioned the reason for continuing Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner in the movie. Even many fans thought she should have ended the Fast & Furious earlier after his death.

"People will say Paul is not in it so why are you guys continuing? That's exactly why we're continuing cause we made the shift in my mind saying we have to do this for Paul. But the biggest decision came from us talking to Paul's family and them giving us their blessing. The last movie that Paul did was 7 and then to see Paul's father, mother and brothers at the premiere of Fast 8 it just sends the message that they're fully supporting us every step of the way," Gibson told Maxim.

Fast & Furious 9 gets a new release date April 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Over 1. 5 lakh NRKs register to return to Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 27 PTI Over 1.5 lakh Non-Resident Keralites NRKs, stranded in various countries, have registered online for returningto the state, once the Centre gives the nod and air services resume The Norka Non Resident...

China says it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation, not an initiator

China said on Monday it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation and not an instigator, responding to a question about a European Union report that alleged China was spreading disinformation about the outbreak.Chinese foreign ministry spokesm...

Impact of COVID-19 will remain visible in coming months; masks and face covers will be part of life: PM to CMs.

Impact of COVID-19 will remain visible in coming months masks and face covers will be part of life PM to CMs....

Market turns net short on sterling for first time since December

The pound rose against both the dollar and the euro on Monday, but futures data showed the market turned net bearish on the pound for the first time since December last year. The pound was boosted by improving global risk appetite and hopes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020