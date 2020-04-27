Bhumi Pednekar to share nutrition tips to tackle emotional eating during coronavirus

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, along with her nutritionist, will share health and nutrition tips to tackle emotional eating amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic

The actor said she wants to inspire people to eat healthy and stay fit during the lockdown

"This lockdown, though extremely challenging for all of us because it has changed how we live life and exist, is also impacting our minds and that can throw off diet and nutrition in a big way. "What we eat has a lot to do with how we feel - it’s connected and it’s mostly emotional. This will create health and fitness issues and I want to share with everyone my nutrition journey through COVID-19 and I hope that people will find this useful," the actor said in a statement. Bhumi said to help as many people as possible, she will be doing a live chat with her nutritionist, Dr Siddhant "I have ensured that I’m mobile, I have been working out, I’m on a nutrition rich diet and I have not resorted to binge and junk eating. My nutritionist Dr. Siddhant is a genius and has a wealth of knowledge which has helped me shape my life. "I want him to share his knowledge with as many people as possible because he has kept me going despite the lockdown challenges," she added.