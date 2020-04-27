South Korean band 'Oh My Girl' makes their first comeback with music video, 'Nonstop'

South Korean girl group formed by WM Entertainment, 'Oh My Girl' has made their first comeback after 'Queendom' with their new music video 'Nonstop'.

'Nonstop' is the title track off of their seventh mini-album of the same name, which is released today on April 27 KST, and is their first comeback in eight months.

'Nonstop' is an uptempo dance track that suits the members' beautifully blending vocals and is rounded out by a rhythmical bassline and energetic synth sound.

Through the song, Oh My Girl wants to be able to show fans a more upgraded sound and concept, especially since their rising popularity through the Mnet competition program 'Queendom'.

'Oh My Girl' is composed of seven members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie, and Arin. Originally an eight-piece group, JinE left the group in October 2017 due to health issues. 'Oh My Girl' debuted on April 20, 2015, with an eponymous extended play.