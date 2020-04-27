Cameron Diaz teases possible return to acting

Left Menu
Former actor Cameron Diaz may return to the big screen someday after all.

27-04-2020
Former actor Cameron Diaz may return to the big screen someday after all. According to Fox News, the 47-year-old writer last appeared in the 2014 remake of 'Annie,' in which she played Miss Hannigan, and she's since explained why she turned away from the spotlight.

Diaz, who is now a married woman and a mother, recently spoke with Gucci Westman about her life, career and whether she'd ever return to the silver screen. Westman said: "Obviously, everybody wants you to go back to acting." To which the Golden Globe nominee replied, "Look, I'm never going to say 'never.' I'm not a person who says 'never' about anything, clearly."

Westman called Diaz's comments "encouraging" and told her that "people love watching" her onscreen. The makeup artist added: "You're so soothing and aspirational to watch."

Previously, Diaz spoke to InStyle magazine about her choice to retire from acting. The actor said: "I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago -- that's a long time. The 'Charlies Angels' star added: "The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world if I decide to. I don't miss performing."

Cameron first burst onto the Hollywood scene when she starred in 1994's 'The Mask' opposite Jim Carrey. Diaz enjoyed a 20-year career with plenty of iconic hits, including 1997's 'My Best Friend's Wedding,' 1998's 'There's Something About Mary' and 2001's 'Vanilla Sky,' just to name a few. Though Diaz wasn't completely ruling out the idea of a comeback, she's been more interested in pursuing other projects these days.

She said: "Right now, I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But, whatever I do, it has to be something I'm passionate about -- something that just feels effortless." The 'Knight and Day' star and her husband Benji Madden share daughter Raddix, who was born earlier this year. (ANI)

