Bhumi to share her nutrition journey through COVID-19 lockdown

The government-imposed lockdown to contain coronavirus has been a challenge in many ways. However, actor Bhumi Pedneker, when it comes to health and fitness, is doing her best during these trying times.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:22 IST
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar. Image Credit: ANI

The government-imposed lockdown to contain coronavirus has been a challenge in many ways. However, actor Bhumi Pedneker, when it comes to health and fitness, is doing her best during these trying times. The 30-year-old star has nailed the game of fitness with her stunning body transformation after her movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha.'

"I have always strived to lead a balanced lifestyle and believed in the synergy of how nutrition, what we eat directly impacts our health and fitness," Bhumi said. "This lockdown, though extremely challenging for all of us because it has changed how we live life and exist, is also impacting our minds and that can throw off diet and nutrition in a big way," she added.

According to the 'Bala' actor, what one consumes has a great connection to how one feels, which is mostly emotional. "I want to share with everyone my nutrition journey through COVID-19 and I hope that people will find this useful," she said.

The 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' said that she has been working out and also shared a little about her diet. "I'm on a nutrition-rich diet and I have not resorted to binge and junk eating," Bhumi said.

She gave the credits to her nutritionist Dr. Siddhant, who has helped her in 'shaping' her life and is also keeping her going with the challenges during the lockdown. In an effort to share health and nutrition tips with everyone, the 'Pati, Patni Aur Who' actor also informed that she will be doing a live chat with her nutritionist. (ANI)

