‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ to premiere on Disney Plus in May

Disney Studios has announced that “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will premiere on its streaming platform, Disney Plus, in May. According to Deadline, the movie will hit the platform two months ahead of the schedule on May 4

The film, directed by J J Abrams, rounded off the recent trilogy of Star Wars movies, following “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi”

On May 4, documentary-series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” and the final episode of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, will also premiere on Disney Plus.