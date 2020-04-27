Left Menu
#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:11 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (btstae)

#RespectBTSV is trending on Twitter after news came up that Bighit Entertainment excluded Taehyung's contribution to the 'MAP OF THE SOUL' merch.

Recently, BTS's V was seen with newly permed hair looking delicately dashing in cream knitted sweaters and green trousers. The official site where the sweater is available is now out of stock living up to his nickname as "the sold out king" and "out of stock Fairy".

V has managed to sell out products with ridiculous price tags before as well, showing the extent of his brand power. And it seems there is no stopping this influential Brand that is BTS's V.

On June 13, 2013, V made his debut as a member of BTS on Mnet's M Countdown with the track 'No More Dream' from their debut single album, '2 Cool 4 Skool'.

He was first credited for music composition in 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life', Part 1 when he co-wrote and co-produced the song 'Hold Me Tight. He also contributed to writing lyrics for the song 'Fun Boyz', co-composed by bandmate Suga.

